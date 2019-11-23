White Bear Lake lost its girls basketball opener to Elk River 69-50 at home Friday evening. Lydia Haack, Elk River guard, pumped in 28 points. Leading the Bears were Tristian Lehner and Julie Juelich with nine points each. Ella Janicki had eight points, Kayla Anderson seven and Adde Bachmeier and Lauren Eckerle six each.
