Defending champion and top-seeded Mahtomedi opened Section 4AAA with victories over North St. Paul 17-1 on Thursday and Hill-Murray 10-0 on Saturday.
The Zephyrs (15-6) are now idle until the finals Thursday at Northwestern College beginning 5 p.m.
Against North, Seth Nelson pitched all five innings and belted a three-run homer. Ethan Felling also hit a three-run homer. Nelson, Felling and Johnson had two hits each.
The Zephyrs had a five-inning no-hitter against Hill-Murray, thrown by Felling (four innings) and Miles Morris (one inning). Nick Rollinger was 3-for-3 (two RBI’s), Charlie Barre 2-for-2, and Nelson 2-for-3 (two RBI’s). Jacob Johnson had an RBI triple and Sam Garry and RBI double.
