The Mahtomedi Zephyrs pummeled two opponents in the consolation bracket of the state tournament Wednesday to officially place fifth in the Class 3A tournament, finishing 19-6.
The Zephyrs, who lost to Grand Rapids 3-0 in the first round, won 10-0 against both Winona and St. Francis in action at Jordan, belting four home runs along the way.
Against Winona, Dom McCullough twirled a two-hit shutout, striking out six, walking four. Sam Garry socked a two-run homer, while Will Harris and Kai Sather each drilled a solo homer. Ethan Loss ripped a three-run double. Sather was 2-for-3, Garry 2-for-3 and Jordan Hull 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Against St. Francis, Tommy Muetzel pitched a six-inning shutout, limiting the Saints to three hits, walking none, striking out give. Quinn Wallek went 3-for-3 with a double and knocked in three runs. Garry hit a two-run homer and finished 2-for-4. Seth Nelson was 2-for-3. Sather and Roan Appert each had a single and an RBI.
