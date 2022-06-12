Mahtomedi’s defending state Class 3A champion baseball team earned a return trip to state by turning back St. Anthony Village 8-1 in the Section 4AAA finals on Thursday evening.
The Zephyrs (18-4) are seeded third and will open state play against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., in Chaska. Mankato West is the top seed.
With two chances to win once, the Zephyrs got it done quickly with Seth Nelson throwing a five-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Ethan Loss led attack with two doubles in four trips, knocking in two runs and scoring two. Also going 2-for-4 were Sam Garry and Ethan Felling (one RBI). Quinn Walek smacked a two-run double. Weston Russell, SAV starter, took the loss.
