Ethan Loss dived into home plate with the winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs clinched a state tournament trip with a back-and-forth 7-6 win over Hill-Murray in the Section 4AAA finals Thursday evening.
Luke Loughlin delivered a two-run double with two outs in the last of the seventh to send the game to overtime at University of Northwestern in Roseville. The senior lefty also pitched six solid innings before giving way to Tony Neubeck, who got the win in relief.
In the eighth, a blooper off Loss’s bat with two outs landed between three fielders in shallow right field and the Zephyr leadoff man hustled to second base with a double. With pinch-hitter Sam Ruzynski at the plate, Loss stole third base with a head-first slide on a close play. And when pitcher Luke Black threw a pitch in the dirt that got past the catcher, Loss dashed for home.
The backstop is very shallow at the UN ballpark and catcher AJ Dan retrieved the ball quickly, but Loss barreled across the plate just ahead of the tag by Black — setting off a delirious celebration.
Mahtomedi, which had two chances to win once (they beat the Pioneers 2-0 earlier), went 4-0 in the section and will take a 17-5 record into the state Class AAA tournament starting Tuesday in Jordan. Hill-Murray finished 17-7.
Mahtomedi overcame numerous mistakes. They had five base-runners thrown out by the Pioneers in the game, and three of the six runs off Loughlin happened on two-out infield errors.
But it was a Hill-Murray error that gave the Zephyrs new life in the seventh. With two outs, nobody on base and a 6-4 lead, HM’s reliever Black nicked Kai Sather with a pitch. Johnny DeVore, on a 1-2 count, hit a bouncer to third base which the infielder gloved but could not hold, putting runners at first and second Two pitches later, Loughlin ripped a line drive into the right-field corner to send them both home. Loughlin, going for three, was out at third on a very close play.
Neubeck gave up two singles with one out in the top of the eighth, but Zephyr shortstop Josh Donna snagged a soft liner and doubled the runner off second base. That was nice redemption for Donna, who had made two errors leading to unearned runs.
Hill-Murray shortstop Matt Fleischhacker was a one-man gang, going 4-for-5 with a solo homer in the fifth that tied the game 2-2 and a two-run single with two outs in the sixth that tied the game 4-4. Sam Lehner pitched five innings, allowing four runs, and Luke Black finished.
Wyatt Miller slammed a two-run double off the center field fence with two outs in the fourth to give Mahtomedi a 2-1 lead. Sather got on base four times with a single, two walks and the HBP in the seventh. Loss was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs.
Jordan Hull laid down a perfect squeeze bunt that scored Loss in the fifth, and got a single on the play. DeVore beat out an infield single with bases loaded and two outs that inning for an RBI. That gave the Zephyrs a 4-2 lead but they fell behind 6-4 in the sixth.
Loughlin pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (three earned), striking out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.