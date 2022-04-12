Mahtomedi, defending state Class 3A champions, opened the 2022 season beating Two Rivers 4-2 at home Monday. Jordan Hull, Quinn Walek and Billy Arlandson delivered RBI hits and Seth Nelson was 2-for-3. Tommy Muetzel pitched three shutout innings. Josh Donna threw the last four innings, allowing two runs, and got the win.

