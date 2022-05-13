The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up another conference win, over Hill-Murray 9-5, on Monday, then lost a non-conference game to Edina 8-1 on Thursday. The Zephyrs are 9-3 overall and 9-1 in the Metro East. Against Hill-Murray, Tommy Muetzel pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one run, striking out four, for the win. Ethan Loss gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. Seth Nelson was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Sam Garry hit a solo homer, and Loss was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Against Edina, the Zephyrs were limited to four singles by two Edina pitchers. The Hornets collected nine hits and eight walks off Dom McCullough and Billy Arlandson.

