White Bear Township, the local adult baseball team, heads into the July 4 break with a 5-7 record, losing its most recent game to St. Anthony Hogs 2-0 on June 27. The squad started 0-4 but has won five of eight since them.
WBT opened with losses to St. Paul Hogs 6-1, Shoreview StumpGrinders 15-6, Highland Park 8-5 and Centennial Cougars 15-0, then got into the win column against Minneapolis River Rats 2-1 (with a walk-off hit by Zimmer) and Shoreview 5-3.
They lost to Stillwater 15-0, then won two straight again, over St. Paul Windy’s 14-13 (after trailing 11-3) and Minneapolis 8-6. Stockman’s Irish, usually the strongest team on the schedule, pummeled them 20-0. WBT edged the an academy team, The 507’s, 5-4, and lost to St. Anthony 2-0
The next games on the schedule are Metro Knights at home July 6 and Stockman’s Irish in South St. Paul on July 12. WBT’s home field is Polar Lakes Park at 1280 Hammond Road.
An article on the team’s players and manager’s comments will appear in the next edition of White Bear Press.
