White Bear Township, the local adult baseball team, heads into the July 4 break with a 5-7 record, losing its most recent game to St. Anthony Hogs 2-0 on June 27. The squad started 0-4 but has won five of eight since them.

WBT opened with losses to St. Paul Hogs 6-1, Shoreview StumpGrinders 15-6, Highland Park 8-5 and Centennial Cougars 15-0, then got into the win column against Minneapolis River Rats 2-1 (with a walk-off hit by Zimmer) and Shoreview 5-3. 

