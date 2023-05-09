White Bear Lake, boosted by two well-pitched games, defeated the Woodbury Royals 2-1 and 6-1 on Monday at Woodbury. The Bears are now 9-5 and Woodbury is 8-6.
Aiden Welch threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the 2-1 win. The Bears had just five hits. Evan Newlander notched a double, an RBI and a run. Kaden Johnson had a double and a run. Kevin Zollinger delivered a sacrifice fly.
Noah Jacka hurled 6 1/3 innings in the 6-1 win, allowing one run and four hits, striking out seven. Roman Lachenmeyer got the last two outs. The Bears rapped 14 hits. Zollinger was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s, and Johnson was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs. Kyle Gibson went 3-for-4 (run), Jack Setterliund 2-for-3 (run), Tyler Allshouse 2-for-3 (run), and Owen Farrington 1-for-3 (RBI, run).
