Two Rivers handed Mahtomedi its first conference loss 5-4 on Monday in Mendota Heights.
Warrior pitcher Al Boyker gave up 11 hits and four walks, but limited the Zephyrs to four runs, while striking out three. Mason Boyken went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Warriors (3-3).
For the Zephyrs (5-2 overall, 5-1 in Metro East), Roan Appert was 3-for-3 (double, RBI), Jordan Hull 2-for-4 (double), Kai Sather 2-for-4 and Quin Walek 2-for-4. Starter Seth Nelson took the loss, giving up five runs in four innings. Jacob Johnson threw two scoreless innings.
