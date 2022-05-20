The Mahtomedi Zephyrs wrapped up the Metro East Conference championship by defeating Tartan 13-6 on Thursday in Oakdale.
The Zephyrs, defending state Class 3A champions and No. 1 ranked, finished 15-1 in the Metro East, followed by Hastings 13-2 and St. Thomas Academy 13-4.
“Players should be proud of the accomplishment. It is not easy to get through our conference with only one loss,” coach Rob Garry said. “They have overcome some pretty significant obstacles throughout the season, no greater than the loss of our starting shortstop Josh Donna (due to an injury).”
Kai Sather belted a two-run homer and went 2-for-4 with three runs, Ben Hyde was 1-for-3 with a two-run single. Ethan Loss was 2-for-5 (double, RBI), Seth Nelson 2-for-4 (double, two runs), Quinn Walek 2-for-5 (double, RBI, two runs), and Ethan Felling 1-for-1 (double, RBI).
Jacob Johnson pitched four innings (four runs) and Tommy Muetzel three innings (two runs).
The Zephyrs (15-3) will close the regular season meeting Rocori on Saturday at noon at St. John’s University.
