Derrick Smith and Aiden Welch combined for a one-hit shutout as White Bear Lake beat Forest Lake 2-0 at home Friday, their second win against nine losses. Smith threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one hit, striking out five, and knocked in one of the runs with a double. Welch got the last five out for the save. The Bears had just four hits themselves against Forest Lake’s Isaac Roers. Forest Lake is 4-5.

