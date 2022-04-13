North Carolina State recruit Derrick Smith led White Bear Lake to a 1-0 opening win over Forest Lake there Monday afternoon. The senior right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out 12 batters, allowing one hit and two walks. Noah Jacka got the last four outs for the save. The Bears’ run came in the sixth after Kaden Johnson, a newcomer from Arizona, lofted a double to left field. He took third on a ground out and when the second baseman made a throwing error to first on a grounder by Kyle Gibson.

