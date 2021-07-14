The Mahtomedi Legion baseball team, with three regulars from the lineup of the Class AAA state championship team, has started its summer campaign with a 1-5 record.
“We don’t have the big arms like we did on the high school team,” said John Arlandson, the Legion coach. “A lot of our (high school) starters are playing club ball. But other kids are getting a chance to play.”
Catcher Kyle Oswald is the lone Zephyr all-conference player suiting up for the Legion team. The other seniors are infielder/pitcher Wyatt Miller, pitcher Joe Boyle and outfielder Sam Ruzynski. The only other player who saw action this spring is Billy Arlandson, junior shortstop.
Top hitters so far are Oswald, Miller, and outfielder Perry Johnson. Handling the pitching are Miller, Boyle, Arlandson, Dom McCollough, Sam Ross and John Diffley.
Zephyr all-conference junior outfielders Ethan Loss and Jordan Hull are playing with club teams. There’s a much longer season, more coaching, out-of-state tournaments and good college exposure on club teams. Other Zephyrs have also joined them.
“Kids are allowed by state rules to double-roster if they want to play for both Legion and club teams,” said Arlandson, “but we decided not to go that route. We tell them to pick which team they want to play for.”
The two dominant left-handed pitchers who led the Zephyrs to the state championship are not available.
Tony Neubeck signed with the University of Missouri and, like many college players, has already enrolled to take summer classes and get acquainted with the baseball program.
Luke Loughlin encountered back problems during the high school season, Arlandson said. “We have shut him down for the summer, for pitching anyway,” the coach said. “He is on the roster and could play outfield but hasn’t been in a game yet.”
Meanwhile, Johnny DeVore, winning pitcher in the state finals after missing most of the season with arm trouble, will play college football and is done with baseball.
The team has just a 13-game regular season, mainly due to having no weekend tournaments. It’s normally around 20 games.
“We decided we’d have no weekends and just play during the week,” Arlandson said.
However, after the 2020 Legion season was canceled entirely due to the pandemic, there will be district and state tournaments again, and Mahtomedi will enter them.
