White Bear Lake lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0 on Monday in St. Paul. Derrick Smith took the loss, nicked for six hits, two walks, three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Blake Eckerle had a single and double for the Bears and Smith hit a triple. Raider pitcher Cooper Smith limited the Bears to four hits and one walk, and struck out eight. Jack Taxdahl was 2-for-3 with a two-run single. The Bears are 4-11 overall and 2-11 in the Suburban East. 

