Roseville edged White Bear Lake 2-1 on Wednesday. Derrick Smith took the loss for the Bears (3-7), allowing three hits and two runs in five innings, striking out four. Noah Jacka pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks. Tomas Nelson threw six innings for the Raiders (8-2), allowing three hits and one run, striking out seven. Owen Martinez singled home the Bears’ run. Ian Culver was 2-for-3 for East Ridge, scoring one run and driving home the other.

