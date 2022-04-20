Park of Cottage Grove pitcher Jackson Tessman limited White Bear Lake to four hits and the Wolfpack blanked the Bears 4-0 on Tuesday on the Bears’ diamond.
Aiden Welch pitched four innings for the Bears (1-2), giving up two runs in the first on a double and three walks. He blanked the Wolfpack (1-2) the next three innings. Isaiah Weber pitched the final three innings allowing one unearned run.
Kaden Johnson rapped a single and double in three trips for the Bears. He’s 5-for-7 after three games. Owen Mortimer, freshman, got his first varsity hit.
The Bears are playing five games in six days. They will host Roseville on Wednesday and Woodbury on Thursday, followed by Irondale on Friday and Blaine on Saturday on the road.
