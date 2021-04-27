Anthony Neubeck fired six shutout innings, leading Mahtomedi to a 6-0 win over North St. Paul at home Monday. Neubeck allowed just one hit, walked five, and struck out 11. He had a double and an RBI at the plate. Jordan Hull was 1-for-2 plus a walk, scored twice and knocked in a run. The Zephyrs (3-2) were limited to six hit.
