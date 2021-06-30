Baseball: Neubeck is conference MVP; five Zephyrs on all-MEC

Tony Neubeck got the team Most Valuable Player award for the state champion Mahtomedi Zephyrs baseball team and was one of five all-conference picks.
Neubeck, senior first baseman and pitcher, was also named Metro East Conference Player of the Year and Star-Tribune all-metro first team. He batted .443 with three homers, 14 doubles, two triples, 29 RBIs, and 21 runs. On the mound, the left-hander signed by University of Missouri had a 8-1 record and 0.40 ERA, yielding just six runs (three earned) in 52.7 innings, with 81 strikeouts.
Also named all-conference were Luke Loughlin, senior pitcher/outfielder/first baseman (9-0 record, 1.46 ERA in 67 innings, 88 strikeouts, hit .267 with 14 RBIs); Kyle Oswald, senior catcher (hit .364, one homer, 18 RBIs); Ethan Loss, junior outfielder (hit .449, seven doubles, two triples, one homer, 37 runs, 18 RBIs, 28 steals); and Jordan Hull, junior outfielder (hit .333, five doubles, 15 RBIs, 15 runs).
Honorable mentions went to three infielders — senior Wyatt Miller (hit .310, two homers, 16 RBIs, 14 runs, 16 walks, 1.84 ERA and 1-1 record in 19 innings pitched); Will Garry (hit .265, 18 runs, 13 RBIs) and freshman Josh Donna (hit .364, 12 RBIs).
The Zephyrs (20-5) batted .325 as a team with seven homers, averaged 7.5 runs, and stole 87 bases in 99 tries, led by Loss (28-for-29), Hull (11-for-11) and Neubeck (9-for-9).
Other team awards announced by coach Rob Garry went to Loss (offensive player), Oswald (defensive player), Donna (rookie), Hull (most improved) and Sam Ruzynski (Baseball Program Player of the Year).
