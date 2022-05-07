Seth Nelson was winning pitcher and belted a home run and a double, leading Mahtomedi’s 8-1 win over Simley on Friday in Inver Grove Heights. Nelson struck out 10 batters in six innings, allowing one run, six hits and a walk, while going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s. Jacob Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh. The top two spots in the lineup were very productive as Ethan Loss was 3-for-4 (double, RBI, three steals, three runs) and Jordan Hull 3-for-4 (double, four steals, two RBIs, run). Sam Garry hit an RBI double. Mahtomedi is 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the Metro East, trailing Hastings (8-0). Simley is 2-5.

