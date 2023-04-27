Miles Morris threw a five-inning no-hitter as Mahtomedi thumped North St. Paul 10-0 at home Wednesday. Mahtomedi is 4-1 and NSP is 1-5. Morris stuck out six and walked three. Hitting leaders were Ethan Felling 2-for-3 (three runs), Seth Nelson 2-for-3 (two RBI, one run),  Jack Erickson 1-for-1 (two walks, run, RBI), and Ben Hyde 1-for-2 (walk, two RBI).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.