Mahtomedi baseball enjoyed a 3-0 week, defeating South St. Paul 12-2 Wednesday, Simley 14-0 Thursday and Tartan 6-5 Friday. Ethan Loss was 7-for-11 with seven runs, and Sam Garry was 6-for-10 with seven RBI’s.The Zephyrs are 5-0 in conference, 5-1 overall.
Against SSP, Loss was 3-for-4 (two doubles, two RBI’s), Sam Garry 3-for-4 (double, three RBI’s), Roan Appert 2-for-2 (double, two runs), Ben Hyde 1-for-2 (triple, three RBI’s, two runs), and Kai Sather 2-for-3. Pitching were Dan Felling, Dom McCollough (2 2/3 shutout innings) and Jacob Johnson.
Against Simley, Seth Nelson threw five shutout innings, striking out 12. Loss was 2-for-3, Garry 2-for-3 (two RBI’s), Johnson 2-for-3 (two RBI’s, two runs), Jordan Hull 1-for-3 (three RBI’s), and Ross Appert 1-for-1 (two walks, three runs).
Against Tartan, a sacrifice fly by Appert scored Billy Arlandson in the last of the seventh with the winning run. Garry belted a two-run homer during a three-run sixth that tied the score 5-5. Going 2-for-4 were Loss (double, two runs), Hull (two RBI’s) and Arlandson. Pitchers were McCullough (four innings, two unearned runs), Tommy Muetzel (1 1/3 innings, three runs), Jacob Johnson and Loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.