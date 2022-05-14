Seth Nelson pitched the distance, homered, and drove home four runs to lead Mahtomedi’s win over first-place Hastings, 11-2, there Friday evening.
The victory lifted the Zephyrs into the Metro East lead with an 11-1 record. Hastings is 10-2 and St. Thomas Academy 9-2.
Nelson pitched six innings (six hits, two runs, seven strikeouts) for the win. Jacob Johnson closed with scoreless inning. Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and homer, knocking in four runs, in the cleanup slot.
The Zephyrs (11-3 overall) banged out 16 hits. Jordan Hull went 3-for-4 (double, three runs), Billy Arlandson 3-for-3 (double, three RBI’s), Sam Garry 2-for-4 (double, RBI), Quinn Walek 2-for-4 (RBI), and Kai Sather 2-for-4 (RBI).
