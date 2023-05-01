Mahtomedi tripped White Bear Lake 7-2 Saturday on the Bears diamond in their first meeting since 2017. Seth Nelson twirled six shutout innings with six strikeouts while slamming a solo home run and an RBI double for the Zephyrs (5-1). Mahtomedi had 10 hits, five for extra bases. Jacob Johnson was 2-for-3 (triple, RBI), Sam Garry 2-for-4 (double) and Josh Donna 1-for-4 (triple, RBI). The Bears (5-3) got two runs off Tommy Muetzel in the seventh. Noah Jacka took the loss, nicked for five runs in four innings. Connor Stanley and Ben McCrady finished. Owen Farrington was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.
Baseball: Mahtomedi trips Bears 7-2
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
-
Updated
- 0
