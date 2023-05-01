Mahtomedi tripped White Bear Lake 7-2 Saturday on the Bears diamond in their first meeting since 2017. Seth Nelson twirled six shutout innings with six strikeouts while slamming a solo home run and an RBI double for the Zephyrs (5-1). Mahtomedi had 10 hits, five for extra bases. Jacob Johnson was 2-for-3 (triple, RBI), Sam Garry 2-for-4 (double) and Josh Donna 1-for-4 (triple, RBI). The Bears (5-3)  got two runs off Tommy Muetzel in the seventh. Noah Jacka took the loss, nicked for five runs in four innings. Connor Stanley and Ben McCrady finished. Owen Farrington was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.