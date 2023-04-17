The Mahtomedi Zephyrs opened the season with victories three straight days — over Two Rivers 14-4 on Wednesday, Tartan 10-0 on Thursday and St. Thomas Academy 3-2 on Friday.
Against Two Rivers, the Zephyrs had 12 hits and 12 walks. Charlie Barre was 3-for-3 and Seth Nelson 2-for-3. Jack Erickson knocked in three runs, and Josh Donna, Jacob Johnson, Barre and Ben Hyde two each. Seth Nelson pitched all five innings, striking out six.
Against Tartan, Tommy Muetzel pitched a six-inning, four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks. The Zephyrs had 12 hits. Sam Garry was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI’s, Barre 2-for-3 (two doubles, three RBI’s), Ethan Felling was 3-for-3 (three runs, RBIs), and Max Strecker 2-for-2 (two RBIs).
In the STA game, each team had just two hits. Ethan Felling pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, allowing one hit, one walk, and two runs (one unearned). Donna got the last four outs, two by strikeout, for the save. Barre had both hits and drove home two runs.
