The Mahtomedi Zephyrs opened the season with victories three straight days — over Two Rivers 14-4 on Wednesday, Tartan 10-0 on Thursday and St. Thomas Academy 3-2 on Friday. 

Against Two Rivers, the Zephyrs had 12 hits and 12 walks. Charlie Barre was 3-for-3 and Seth Nelson 2-for-3. Jack Erickson knocked in three runs, and Josh Donna, Jacob Johnson, Barre and Ben Hyde two each. Seth Nelson pitched all five innings, striking out six.

