Mahtomedi got past Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 on a shutout by Luke Loughlin and big hits by Tony Neubeck on Tuesday evening in the first round of the state Class AAA tournament.
Loughlin, senior lefty, struck out nine while giving up four hits and four walks, at the Mini Met ballpark in Jordan.
Neubeck accounted for both runs with a solo home run and an RBI single, finishing 3-for-3. He was named to the Star-Tribune All-Metro team earlier in the day.
For SRR (10-13), pitcher Landon Lunser held the Zephyrs to seven hits and one walk, while striking out nine.
In other quarterfinals, St. Thomas Academy topped Willmar 16-9, Grand Rapids clipped Marshall 6-2, and Sartell edged Albert Lea 3-2.
In semifinals Wednesday, St. Thomas Academy (18-9) faces Grand Rapids (18-7) at noon, and Mahtomedi takes on Sartell (21-3) at approximately 2:30 p.m. The losing teams will duel for third place at 5 p.m. The winners advance to the state finals Friday, 4 p.m., at Target Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.