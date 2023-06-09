Mahtomedi capped an unbeaten run through Section 4AAA with a 4-0 conquest of Hill-Murray on Thursday evening, earning their third consecutive title and eighth since 2014.
The Zephyrs will take a 17-5 record in the state Class 3A tournament starting June 13 in Jordan.
Max Strecker, junior left-hander, twirled the shutout, allowing just four hits and a walk, striking out five, at University of Northwestern in Roseville.
Ethan Felling delivered the big blow for Mahtomedi, a three-run home run that capped a four-run fourth inning.
In that inning, Will Harris laced a single, was bunted to second by Charlie Barre, and scored on Nick Rollinger’s single. After another single by Sam Garry, Felling slammed a David Rozek pitch over the left-field wall.
Harris and Felling each went 2-for-3. Harris had a double.
Mahtomedi cruised through the section beating North St. Paul 17-1 and Hill-Murray 10-0 and 4-0. Hill-Murray finished 14-11.
