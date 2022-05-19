Mahtomedi clinched at least a share of the Metro East Conference title with a 12-2 win over South St. Paul in five innings at home on Wednesday.
The Zephyrs are 14-1 in the MEC with a one-game lead over Hastings, and will close conference play Thursday at Tartan.
Billy Arlandson pitched all five innings, allowing five hits and two walks, striking out three.
The Zephyrs stroked 11 hits and eight players had at least one RBI. Seth Nelson was 2-for-4 (double, two RBIs, two runs), Kai Sather 1-for-2 (double, two RBI’s), Sam Garry 1-for-3 (double, two RBIs), Roan Appert 2-for-3, and Ethan Loss 1-for-2 (double, RBI, two runs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.