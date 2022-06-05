The top-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs paraded 32 runs across the plate in winning their first two Section 4AAA games, advancing to the finals. The Zephyrs (17-4) will face whoever comes out of the losers bracket Thursday, 5 p.m., at Forest Lake.
The Zephyrs smashed four home runs among 14 hits and outlasted Hill-Murray 15-11 on Thursday. The round-trippers came from Ethan Felling (2-for-4, two RBI’s), Jordan Hull (3-for-4, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs), Ethan Loss (2-for-4, three RBI’s) and Kai Sather (1-for-3, four RBI’s). Hill-Murray had three homers among 11 hits against five Zephyr pitchers.
The Zephyrs routed North St. Paul 17-4 on Saturday, spraying out 15 hits. Seth Nelson was 3-for-4 (two doubles, RBI, three runs), Sam Garry 2-for-3 (two doubles, three RBIs), Hull 2-for-3 (two runs), Felling 2-for-3 (two RBI’s), and Loss 1-for-3 (triple, two RBI’s). Again the Zephyrs used five pitchers, who gave up seven hits and eight walks.
