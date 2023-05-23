Mahtomedi won its final three conference games last week and tied for third place in the Metro East, then outslugged Centennial 9-7 on Saturday.
St. Thomas Academy was Metro East champion at 13-3, followed by Hastings 12-4, Mahtomedi 11-5, and Two Rivers 11-5.
Mahtomedi fell to Hastings 9-5 on Monday, Miles Morris taking the loss. Josh Donna notched a homer, double, single and three RBI’s.
The Zephyrs topped North St. Paul 8-4 Wednesday with senior pitcher Tommy Muetzel (4-0) going the distance. Donna had a double, single and walk.
Mahtomedi swept South St. Paul there Friday. Max Strecker, in his first varsity start, picked a 3-2 win and hit a double. Will Harris had two hits. The Zephyrs won the nightcap 6-1 with Seth Nelson on the mound. Strecker and Nick Rollinger each had two singles. Carter Schmitz and Donna hit doubles.
