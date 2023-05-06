Mahtomedi had six-run second inning and a strong mound performance by Tommy Muetzel to defeat Rocori 7-1 in a non-conference game Saturday at home. Jacob Johnson and Seth Nelson each drove home two runs for the Zephyrs (8-3). Muetzel worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run, with four strikeouts, against the Spartans (6-3). The Zephyrs were coming off a rare two-game losing streak, against Two Rivers 5-2 on Wednesday and St. Thomas Academy 4-1 on Friday, both conference games.
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
