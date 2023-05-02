Tommy Muetzel threw a five-inning shutout, and Seth Nelson and Ethan Felling homered, as Mahtomedi downed Tartan 5-0 in Oakdale on Monday. Muetzel allowed five hits and one walk, striking out five. The Zephyrs (6-1) had 12 hits. Nelson was 2-for-3 (two-run homer, three RBI’s, two runs), Felling 3-for-3 (solo homer, double, three RBI’s), Jack Erickson 2-for-3 (three RBI’s, run), Sam Garry 3-for-4, Ben Hyde 1-for-3 (double, RBI, run), and Jacob Johnson 1-for-2 (RBI). Tartan starter Anthony Wessel took the loss, allowing nine runs in three innings.

