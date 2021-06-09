Baseball: Mahtomedi advances to section finals win with 3 victories

Ethan Loss dives into home plate in the win over St. Paul Harding.

 Bruce Strand | Submitted

Luke Loughlin’s pitching in all three games powered Mahtomedi as the Zephyrs rolled into the Section 4AAA  finals with wins last week over St. Paul Harding 10-0, St. Paul Johnson 15-1 and Hill-Murray 2-0. The sophomore lefty fired an eight-inning no-hitter against Hill-Murray (16-6), striking out 12, and throwing 14 innings overall, allowing two hits and one run, fanning 24. Kai Sather delivered a two-run single in the eighth against Hill-Murray. Homers by Kyle Oswald and Tony Neubeck highlighted a 12-hit attack against Johnson. In the three games, Ethan Loss went 7-for-12 (two doubles, six runs, four RBIs), Oswald 4-for-9 (five RBIs), and Jordan Hull 5-for-11 (three runs, two RBIs). The Zephyrs (15-5) will have two chances to win once on Thursday in the finals at Northwestern University in Roseville, starting 5 p.m. Johnson, Fridley and Hill Murray are jostling for the other slot.

