The Mahtomedi Zephyrs advanced to the state championship game with their second straight shutout, this one by Tony Neubeck, over Sartell 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Jordan.
Mahtomedi, which blanked Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 behind Luke Loughlin in the first round of state on Tuesday, will take a 19-5 record into the Class AAA finals against Grand Rapids (19-7) at Target Field on Friday, 4 p.m.
Neubeck, a left-handed pitcher/first baseman signed by Missouri, worked in and out of trouble, leaving nine runners on base. He gave up five hits and five walks, striking out seven, and closed the game by fanning Sartell’s 1-2-3 hitters with just 10 pitches in the seventh. Mahtomedi played error-free defense behind him.
The Zephyrs took a quick 2-0 lead as Ethan Loss led off the first with a long double down the right-field line, took third on a ground out and sped home on Kyle Oswald’s squeeze bunt. Neubeck followed with another double and scored on two errors.
Loss also tripled home a run in the fifth inning as he led an eight-hit attack. The Zephyrs also got on base via five walks, three hit-by-pitch and three errors. Getting bases-loaded RBI’s were Loughlin (hit by pitch) and Johnny DeVore (sacrifice fly). Wyatt Miller was 2-for-4 with a run.
Sartell starter Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch took the loss (3 2/3 innings, five runs) and Jaylen Voroahl finished. The Sabres best chance to score came in the fifth when they had two runners aboard and Austin Henrich hit an almost 350-foot fly ball that left-fielder DeVore caught at the fence.
Grand Rapids reached the finals with wins over Marshall 6-2 and St. Thomas Academy 4-3 in eight innings. Grand Rapids is playing in its 19th state tournament with two championships, in 1978 and 1984.
This is Mahtomedi’s sixth state tournament, all since 2014. The Zephyrs have one championship, in 2018, and one runner-up finish, in 2016.
