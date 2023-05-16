Hastings beat Mahtomedi 9-5 Monday with a 13-hit attack led by Evan Nelson, 3-for-5 with two-ruin homer; Cade Kimmes, 3-for-5 with two RBI’s; and Mitch Illiff, 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. For Mahtomedi, Josh Donna ripped a homer and two doubles in four at-bats, knocking in four runs. Going 2-for-4 with Ethan Felling, Seth Nelson (RBI) and Jacob Johnson (RBI). Miles Morris took the loss, allowing seven runs in six innings. Hastings starter Gavin Odman went the distance, allowing 11 hits and three walks, striking out five. Hastings (11-5) has beaten the Zephyrs (10-5) twice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.