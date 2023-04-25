Hastings handed Mahtomedi its first loss 10-3 on Monday in Hasrtings. Matt Sherry (4 1/3 innings) and Mark Demoyer (2 2/3 innings) limited Mahtomedi to three hits and four walks. Evan Nelson drove home four runs with a double and home run. Zephyr starter Ethan Felling, nicked for six runs (five unearned) in three innings, took the loss. He struck out eight while allowing three hits and three walks. Jack Erickson and Tommy Muetzel finished. Seth Nelson had a double and two RBI’s.
