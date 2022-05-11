White Bear Lake pitched creditably but managed just two hits and lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 4-2 at home Tuesday evening. The Bears are 3-9 with seven straight losses. Their hits were doubles by Jack Setterlund and Kaden Johnson early in the game. Bear starter Aiden Welch threw six innings, allowing four runs (three earned), striking out three. Isaiah Weber threw a scoreless seventh. Trey Gnetz, leadoff man for the Raiders (7-7), went 3-for-3 with two RBI’s, and their next two batters, Jack Taxdahl and Jake Quinn, were each 2-for-4. Raider starter Cooper Smith went six innings, allowing two runs and striking out 12.
Latest News
- Baseball: Cretin-DH subdues Bears 4-2
- Softball: One-two punch sparks Cougars past SLP 8-0
- White Bear and Mahtomedi students celebrate prom
- Softball: O'Connell no-hits metro power Forest Lake, also homers, in 7-1 win
- Sport of water skiing celebrates 100-year anniversary
- Letters to the editor
- White Bear Lake Police reports
- Proper pet waste disposal helps protect waterways
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Music center coming to Arts District corner
- Ramsey County faces pushback on Bruce Vento Trail extension
- Changes to Purple Line route under consideration
- Half-million price tag for city’s section of South Shore
- Sport of water skiing celebrates 100-year anniversary
- Sheltie rescue nearing 1K dogs placed
- Mahtomedi Girls Hockey to seek partnership
- Mounds View students take action for service dogs and disabled veterans
- DNR chastised for alarming cities of looming water restrictions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 17
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.