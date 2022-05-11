White Bear Lake pitched creditably but managed just two hits and lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 4-2 at home Tuesday evening. The Bears are 3-9 with seven straight losses. Their hits were doubles by Jack Setterlund and Kaden Johnson early in the game. Bear starter Aiden Welch threw six innings, allowing four runs (three earned), striking out three. Isaiah Weber threw a scoreless seventh. Trey Gnetz, leadoff man for the Raiders (7-7), went 3-for-3 with two RBI’s, and their next two batters, Jack Taxdahl and Jake Quinn, were each 2-for-4. Raider starter Cooper Smith went six innings, allowing two runs and striking out 12. 

