Top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall belted three home runs and handed White Bear Lake a 12-5 loss in the second round of Section 4AAAA on Wednesday at Northwestern College. The Bears (12-10) now face Roseville on Friday, 5 p.m., at Northwestern. Paul Jones socked two home runs for the Raiders (18-4). Justin Benjamin had the other homer and was winning pitcher. Aidan Welch, Bear starter, took the loss, givng up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. The Bears had seven hits, including two each by Kaden Johnson and Tyler Allshouse.
