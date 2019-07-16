The White Bear Lake 16U Bears won a tournament in St. Cloud on Saturday and Sunday, going 4-0.
The Bears (12-5) beat Monticello VFW 11-6 with John Riley and Spencer Oxton pitching while Trayton Pescosolido led the attack with three hits.
They beat St. Cloud 9-1, getting RBI hits by Oxton (triple) and Frank Degree, Owen Osvold and Charlie Degree (singles).
The Bears nipped Hill-Murray 3-2 as Nick Rowe tossed a three-hitter and Tommy Redmond singled home the game-winner in the seventh.
In the finals, the Bears cruised over St. Cloud Apollo 11-0, collecting 13 hits while Grant Albin pitched the distance, allowing eight hits but no runs.
