White Bear Lake improved to 5-2 with back to back wins Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bears beat Stillwater 3-2 there Tuesday, ending an eight-game losing streak to the Ponies. Evan Newlander pitched four shutout innings (two hits, three walks, no two strikeouts) and got the win. Roman Lachenmeyer finished, allowing two runs and five hits. All three runs came in the third inning after Newlander was hit by pitch and Jack Setterlund walked. Then came three RBI singles, by Blake Eckerle, Kaden Johnson and Kyle Gibson. Eckerle was 2-for-4, and Johnson and Gibson both 1-for-3. Oehlke (first name not available) pitched six innings for Stillwater (3-4).
