White Bear Lake collected 12 hits and Aiden Welch threw five strong innings as the Bears beat Irondale 8-3 on Monday, improving to 2-1. Welch struck out nine batters and allowed no hits, giving up one walk and one unearned run. He also delivered a two-run single. Jack Setterlund finished, giving up four hits and two runs (one unearned). Evan Newlander was 3-for-4, stole two bases and knocked in three runs. Kaden Johnson was 3-for-5, scored four runs and drove home two. Blake Eckerle was 2-for-4 with two runs. Kyle Gibson was 1-for-3 plus two walks and scored twice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.