Kaden Johnson’s booming triple in the seventh inning was the big blow as White Bear Lake seesawed past Stillwater 10-6 in their Section 4AAA opener Monday at Northwestern College.

The No. 5 seeded Bears (12-9) now face top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall (17-4) on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Northwestern.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.