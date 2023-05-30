Kaden Johnson’s booming triple in the seventh inning was the big blow as White Bear Lake seesawed past Stillwater 10-6 in their Section 4AAA opener Monday at Northwestern College.
The No. 5 seeded Bears (12-9) now face top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall (17-4) on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Northwestern.
Johnson’s blast over the left fielder with nobody out knocked in two runs and broke a 6-6 tie. Kevin Zollinger followed with a double over the right fielder to drive home Johnson, was bunted to third by Tyler Allshouse and scored on a balk.
The Bears trailed 3-0, surged ahead 6-3, gave up three runs in the last of the sixth to tie the score, and prevailed with the four-run seventh again three Pony relievers.
Noah Jacka labored six innings the the win, striking out six. He gave up six runs, but two of them scored on a pair of two-out errors in the first inning, and two more scored when an infield chopper bounced over the third baseman’s head with two out in the sixth to knot the score. In the fifth, with bases loaded and two out, Jacka had a 3-0 count on the batter but came back with three straight strikes.
Aiden Welch closed it out. With the four-run lead, he walked the leadoff man but struck out the next batter before a ground ball double play, Jack Setterlund to Owen Farrington to Zollinger, ended the game.
Blake Eckerle went 4-for-4 and scored two runs. Johnson was 2-for-4 (two runs, three RBI’s), Zollinger 2-for-3 (two RBI’s, two runs), Setterlund 1-for-3 (double, two runs), Kirk Gibson 1-for-4 (RBI), Evan Newlander 1-for-4 (RBI), and Farrington 1-for-2 (RBI).
The Bears have won two of three over the No. 4 seeded Ponies (13-8), the defending state champion.
