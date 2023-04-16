White Bear Lake (1-1) picked up its first win, over Park 8-5 on Friday, with sophomore pitcher Evan Newlander, in his first varsity start, throwing four shutout innings, allowing one hit and no walks, striking out four. Roman Lachenmayer, Connor Stanley and Noah Jacka finished. Owen Mortimer opened the scoring with a two-run double. Jack Setterlund was 2-for-2 (RBI), Blake Eckerle 2-for-3 (RBI), Kaden Johnson 2-for-4 (two RBI), and Kevin Zollinger 2-for-4 (two RBI).

