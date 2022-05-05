White Bear Lake got solid pitching but lost to Stillwater 3-1 at home Wednesday. Austin Buck pitched for Stillwater (10-2), limiting the Bears to four singles and one walk. All three Stillwater runs scored after a two-out error. Aiden Welch pitched five innings for the Bears (3-6), allowing just three hits and four walks, and gave up the three unearned runs. Isaiah Welch pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two walks, but no runs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.