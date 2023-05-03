White Bear Lake won 18-0 over North St. Paul in five innings Tuesday on the Polars’ field. The Bears are 6-4 and North 2-7. Roman Lachenmeyer pitched four innings (two hits, five strikeout) and Jack Setterlund one inning (one hit). Kaden Johnson knocked in five runs with a three-run homer, single and fielder’s choice, going 2-for-4. Blake Eckerle also had five RBI’s with a triple and single in three at-bats. Kyle Gibson was 3-for-4 (RBI, two runs), Owen Farrington 2-for-3 (double, three RBI’s, two runs) and Setterlund 1-for-4 (RBI, three runs),
