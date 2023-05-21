White Bear Lake closed the regular season beating Forest Lake 2-1 there Friday. The Bears enter playoffs with an 11-9 record — the first season with double digit wins since 2010.
They were 10-8 in conference for sixth place among 10 teams.
Roman Lachenmeyer threw five innings for the win, allowing one run and three hits. Noah Jacka closed with two scoreless innings for the save. Getting RBI’s were Eli Reeves on a fielder’s choice and Owen Farrington on a sacrifice fly.
Cretin-Derham Hall was Suburban East champion with a 14-4 record, followed by East Ridge 12-6, Mounds View 11-7, Stillwater 11-7, Woodbury 11-7, the Bears 10-8, Roseville 9-9, Park 7-11, Forest Lake 5-13, and Irondale 0-18.
