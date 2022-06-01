White Bear Lake lost its Section 4AAAA opener to the Woodbury Royals 3-0 on Friday, then stayed alive with a 7-0 win over St. Paul Central on Tuesday. The Bears (7-14) face Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, 5 p.m., at University of Northwestern in Roseville.
Woodbury pitcher Pierce Gritzmaker limited the Bears to two hits and struck out 12. Derrick Smith took the loss, allowing six hits, one walk and three hit batters, striking out six.
Against Central, Noah Jacka struck out 12 batters, allowing just one hit, one walk and one hit-by-pitch in the shutout. Blake Eckerle was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Kevin Zollinger delivered a two-run single and Kyle Gibson singled home one run. Central starter Mateo Skinner took the loss, giving up five runs in three innings.
