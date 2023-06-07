White Bear Lake’s best season in 13 years ended with a loss to Stillwater, 8-6, in the fourth round of Section 4AAAA on Monday evening at University of Northwestern in Roseville.
The Bears finished 13-11, their first winning season since going 11-10 in 2010. They were 2-2 in the section, including an earlier win over the Ponies.
Stillwater and pitcher Alex Oehlke took an 8-0 lead into the sixth inning. The Bears scored four runs in the sixth, including a two-run double by Blake Eckerle and a two-run homer by Kaden Johnson, and two more in the seventh, with Kyle Gibson and Jack Setterlund delivering RBI singles. Setterlund was thrown out on a close play at second base trying to advance on the throw home and reliever Harris (first name not available) struck out the next batter to end the game.
Bear starter Aiden Welch took the loss, allowing six runs in two innings.
