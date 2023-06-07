White Bear Lake’s best season in 13 years ended with a loss to Stillwater, 8-6, in the fourth round of Section 4AAAA on Monday evening at University of Northwestern in Roseville.

The Bears finished 13-11, their first winning season since going 11-10 in 2010. They were 2-2 in the section, including an earlier win over the Ponies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.