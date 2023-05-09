White Bear Lake lost to Park 15-11 on Friday in Cottage Grove. The Bears had an early 5-1 lead, highlighted by Kyle Gibson’s two-run homer. The Wolfpack erased the Bears’ lead with nine runs in the third inning, capped by Elijah Moechnig’s three-run double. Weber, the starter, took the loss, allowing eight runs in 2 2/3 innings. Connor Stanley and Mortimer finished.

