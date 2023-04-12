White Bear Lake lost its baseball opener to Mounds View 4-1 at home Monday. Three Bear pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters. Noah Jacka had six strikeouts in three innings while giving up two hits and two runs. Connor Stanley threw a 1-2-3 inning with three strikeouts. Aiden Welch had three K’s in two innings while allowing three hats and two runs. Owen Farrington knocked in the Bears’ run with a single off the third base bag. Each team had five hits and one error.

